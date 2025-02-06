Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 06:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: How policy moves can trigger a cascading effect

Best of BS Opinion: How policy moves can trigger a cascading effect

Our editorials and columns look at the consequences of policy actions, and how they can have far-reaching impacts

Economy disrupted by lingering impact of demonetisation, GST roll-out
Premium

Tanmaya Nanda New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hello and welcome to the BS Views newsletter, our round-up of today’s editorial and columns.   
You must have played, or at least seen, a domino toppling game at some point. The cascading effect of one domino knocking over the next is a lot like economic and political moves, with consequences that reach far beyond the next domino. Let’s see how policy moves can sometimes set off similar effects.   
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee started its last meeting for this financial year today. Our lead editorial argues that given the fiscal deficit is within limits, it may be time for
Topics : Donald Trump Fiscal Deficit RBI MPC RBI repo rate Gaza israel private investment tax exemption Trump tariffs AAP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon