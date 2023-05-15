Best of BS Opinion: Message from Karnataka, Letter and spirit & more

The Congress triumph over its victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections needs to be tempered by a sobering reality check. Though it has outperformed predictions to record its highest tally and vote share since 1989, it is critical that neither the Congress nor opposition parties consider these results a proxy for national trends in the upcoming parliamentary polls in 2024. The top edit explains why here
In other views:
The second edit says the Supreme Court judgements on the Union Territory of Delhi and the then Maharashtra governor’s decision in the political crisis in the state strengthen federalism in India. Read it here
Surinder Sud raises the question of gender discrimination in the agriculture sector. Read it here
Ajay Shah assesses the future of information warfare and how we can fare better. Read it here
Also Read
Best of BS Opinion: Abolish exemptions, politics over pension, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Growth challenges, Re-design and deliver & more
Best of BS Opinion: Fumes of failure, setting standards, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Laws and order, corporate battles of 2023, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Best of BS Opinion: JD(S) steps into the future, handling criticism, & more
Demystifying the Indian metaverse techno-legal antitrust paradigm
Best of BS Opinion: Resolution realities, anatomy of a bank failure, & more
Best of BS Opinion: Increasing costs, signals from Jantar Mantar, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Stressing stability, freebies in a prosperous state
“I sacrificed and helped and stood with Siddaramaiah”
Karnataka Congress leader D Shivakumar