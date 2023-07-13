The Goods and Services Tax Council took some important decisions in its 50th meeting on Tuesday. In this context, our lead editorial notes that selective tinkering with tax rates, as was the case in the pre-GST era, should be avoided. It is crucial that tax rates are clear and stable. While the broader rationalisation of rates and slabs is long overdue, it should preferably be done in one go after proper review and consultation. Read hereIn other views:The United States’ recent restrictions on Chinese exports and direct investment in China are likely to cause substantial collateral damage to the Chinese economy, raising the risk of conflict, writes Shang-Jin Wei. Read hereFew promoter-managers of family-managed entities have been ousted from their companies by boards or shareholders for mismanagement, writes Kanika Datta. Read hereQuote“We remain confident in the longer-term demand for our services, driven by the emergence of newer technologies. We are investing early in building capabilities at scale on these new technologies, and in research and innovation, so we can maximize our participation in these opportunities.”Tata Consultancy Services Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director K Krithivasan