Two years ago, the prime minister effected his biggest ministerial reshuffle today, expanding his cabinet and adding new ministries and reshuffling portfolios. How have the ministers who assumed charge of their ministries performed? Predictably, the report card is mixed but one issue stands out: In the last two years there has been no substantive change in the way the government's policy on public sector disinvestment or privatisation has been implemented. A K Bhattacharya suggests here that for policy action in this sector to gain traction, it would be necessary to empower the finance ministry and transfer to it all non-strategic PSUs, currently being run by different central ministries.