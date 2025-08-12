Best of BS Opinion: Telecom wins, EV retrofits, and truth in bureaucracy

Have you ever noticed that wearing a mask is not just about keeping the cough from getting out or in. It’s about that quiet middle space where you’re aware of the air around you, the invisible things you could pass on, and the equally invisible ones you could pick up. You adjust it before entering a crowded lift, you lower it briefly to breathe alone. Life, in its many pockets, is often just this, knowing when to guard and when to let the world in. Let’s dive in.