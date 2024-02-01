Best of BS Opinion: The post-May 2024 dilemma, measuring corruption & more

Should the NDA win the next Lok Sabha election, what are the expectations from it? And the role GenAI can play in India’s energy transition. Reading for today

Apart from all the positive steps that he (Rajiv Gandhi) took (as Prime Minister) and his great initiatives on the domestic and foreign policy front, the problems that existed were resolved. Certainly the Shah Bano case was wrongly portrayed as a form of communalism.

Former diplomat and former minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, whose new book is The Rajiv I Knew

Today, a court in Kashi has given a very important decision filling the hearts of every Hindu with joy.

Vishva Hindu Parishad Working President Alok Kumar, after the Varanasi district court granted the grandson of Somnath Vyas the right to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar