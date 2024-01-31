Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: Rural India's Budget, gender preference & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

What makes farmers insecure? And how are companies evaluated? Reading for today

S Mahendra Dev says it is imperative to reduce stress in farms, given their export potential and other adversities that they face.
In the euphoria of company performance it is easy to forget the hard work firms are doing, says Amit Tandon.

The first edit talks of improved economic performance but highlights capex and unemployment as matters that need attention. The second edit says the social apparatus supports discrimination against girls.


The rhetoric that everything has to be made here in India will slow down the pace. If you tax inputs, many of you in manufacturing know that you are taxing your outputs. You're not taxing us, you are not protecting the market, what you are doing is limiting the market and we want to bring in greater investment.
 
US Ambassador Eric Garcetti

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

