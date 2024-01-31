Best of BS Opinion: Rural India's Budget, gender preference & more

What makes farmers insecure? And how are companies evaluated? Reading for today
S Mahendra Dev says it is imperative to reduce stress in farms, given their export potential and other adversities that they face.
In the euphoria of company performance it is easy to forget the hard work firms are doing, says Amit Tandon.
The first edit talks of improved economic performance but highlights capex and unemployment as matters that need attention. The second edit says the social apparatus supports discrimination against girls.
