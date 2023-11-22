Best Of BS Opinion: Uneven growth, meeting deficit target & more

The concentration of wealth and an increase in inequality can affect economic development, even if India continues to exhibit robust economic growth. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that the biggest downside of the concentration of wealth and income is that it will become more difficult to sustain higher economic growth if demand in the broader market remains depressed. Read here
In other views:
With revenue expenditure certain to put extra pressure on the Union government’s finances, a key concern would be the pace of capital investments in the second half of the financial year, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here