Best Of BS Opinion: Uneven growth, meeting deficit target & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

trade deficit, revenue deficit, fiscal policy
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 6:30 AM IST
The concentration of wealth and an increase in inequality can affect economic development, even if India continues to exhibit robust economic growth. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that the biggest downside of the concentration of wealth and income is that it will become more difficult to sustain higher economic growth if demand in the broader market remains depressed. Read here

In other views:

With revenue expenditure certain to put extra pressure on the Union government’s finances, a key concern would be the pace of capital investments in the second half of the financial year, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read here 

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

