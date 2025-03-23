100K shakhas, 10 million volunteers: RSS sets goal for centenary year

In its centenary year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded on Vijayadashami day (September 27) in 1925, has set a target of increasing the number of its shakhas — morning meeting locations — from 85,000 to 100,000. It also aims to enroll 3–4 million new swayamsevaks (active volunteers), taking the total number of such volunteers to 10 million.

From October 2 this year to October 20 next year (Vijayadashami days of 2025 and 2026), RSS volunteers will conduct a nationwide door-to-door outreach campaign across villages and towns as the organisation moves into its next phase of evolution.

On Sunday,