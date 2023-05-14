close

Aaditya Thackeray meets AAP national convenor Kejriwal in national capital

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here on Sunday and discussed current political developments

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aaditya Thackeray, Kejriwal

Photo: Twitter @AUThackeray

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here on Sunday and discussed current political developments.

Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Thackeray on Twitter.

"I got an opportunity to host Aaditya Thackeray at my residence today. I held a detailed conversation with him on the current political developments", the AAP national convenor tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: May 14 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

