Aaditya Thackeray meets AAP national convenor Kejriwal in national capital

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharastra minister Aaditya Thackeray met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence here on Sunday and discussed current political developments.

Kejriwal posted pictures of his meeting with Thackeray on Twitter.

"I got an opportunity to host Aaditya Thackeray at my residence today. I held a detailed conversation with him on the current political developments", the AAP national convenor tweeted.