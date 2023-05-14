For next 5 years win people's hearts: Sibal to Congress after Karnataka win

A day after the Congress' big win in Karnataka polls, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged his former party to "win people's hearts" for the next five years in the state by being open, honest and non-discriminatory.

The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in Karnataka, ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win that will be key for reviving its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Karnataka, winning elections is tough. Winning people's hearts is tougher! For the next 5 years win people's hearts by being: open, honest, non-discriminatory."



The BJP lost for not being any of this, he added.

Earlier reacting to the poll results, Sibal had tweeted, "The PM lost, The people of Karnataka won. No to :40%, Kerala story, Divisive politics, Arrogance, Falsehood.

Congress deserved to win".

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.