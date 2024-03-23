AAP office in Delhi 'sealed', matter to be raised with EC, says Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi Singh outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The AAP office in Delhi has been "sealed off" from all sides, senior leader Atishi claimed on Saturday and said the party will report the matter to the Election Commission.

In a post on X, Atishi questioned the "sealing" of the party office, saying it is against the "level playing field" promised by the Constitution.

"How can access to a national party office be stopped during the Lok Sabha election? This (is) against the 'level playing field' promised in the Indian Constitution. We are seeking time with the Election Commission (EC) to complain against this," the Delhi minister said in her post.

Another senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that all access to the party office has been closed by the central government.

"We will approach EC, the central government has closed all access to AAP head office at ITO, that too in Model Code of Conduct," he said in a post on X.

The AAP office at DDU Marg near ITO in central Delhi was also blocked on Friday during a protest by party leaders and volunteers at the BJP headquarters, just a few metres ahead of it, against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister has been remanded in Enforcement Directorate custody till March 28, following his arrest by the agency in connection with a money-laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy.