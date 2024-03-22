Sensex (    %)
                             
AAP leaders Atishi, Bharadwaj detained as AAP protests CM Kejriwal's arrest

The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government

Atishi, Atishi detained, ITO protest

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Atishi with AAP workers being detained during a protest at ITO against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal 2021-22, in New Delhi, Friday, March 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Delhi Cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained here on Friday as AAP leaders staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.
The two ministers were lodged in a police bus as officials asked protesters at the ITO intersection, which is near the AAP and BJP offices, to disperse in view of prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in the area.
The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government.
The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg -- where the headquarters of both the parties are located -- and blocked it for traffic.
They have also raised a barricade on the road leading to the BJP office from the AAP headquarters, a stone's throw away from each other. They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area.
Following Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

