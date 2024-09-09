Business Standard
Home / Politics / Accidents, safety issues: A balancing job ahead for Railway Board's chair

Accidents, safety issues: A balancing job ahead for Railway Board's chair

As Railway Board chairman, Kumar, the first Dalit to get the office, will have to deal with rising cases of accidents and concerns of people both within and outside the Railways

Satish Kumar, Chairman, Railway Board
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Dhruvaksh SahaArchis Mohan Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 12:01 AM IST
Late last month, the Ministry of Railways created a historic first for the second time in as many years. A year after appointing Jaya Varma Sinha as the Railway Board’s first woman chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed Satish Kumar the head of the board —the first Dalit to get the office.
 
In the corridors of Rail Bhawan, Kumar had been seen as a contender but hardly a frontrunner for the top post, which made his appointment a surprise to many. Frontrunners included four serving members of the board.
 
Kumar

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon