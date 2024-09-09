Accidents, safety issues: A balancing job ahead for Railway Board's chair

Late last month, the Ministry of Railways created a historic first for the second time in as many years. A year after appointing Jaya Varma Sinha as the Railway Board’s first woman chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed Satish Kumar the head of the board —the first Dalit to get the office.



In the corridors of Rail Bhawan, Kumar had been seen as a contender but hardly a frontrunner for the top post, which made his appointment a surprise to many. Frontrunners included four serving members of the board.



Kumar