Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Assam CM Himanta welcomes new criminal laws, seeks cooperation for rollout

The Chief Minister asserted that the new laws place utmost primacy on the safety of women, children, and the underprivileged

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Sarma appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with the government. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Welcoming the implementation of the new criminal laws in the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state has made "extensive preparations" for this day and appealed to all concerned to cooperate in this endeavour.
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act respectively, Sarma said in a post on X.
 
With this, our republic has entered into a new… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 1, 2024
"Today marks a watershed moment in Bharat's criminal justice system... With this, our republic has entered into a new system pivoted around modern technology and citizen-centric services," he added.
The Chief Minister asserted that the new laws place utmost primacy on the safety of women, children, and the underprivileged.
"Over the last many months, Team Assam has made extensive preparations towards the effective implementation of the new laws," he added.
Sarma appealed to all stakeholders, including police, civil servants, citizens, lawyers, civil society, and members of the judiciary, to cooperate with the government to collectively ensure that these laws give effect to their very foundational purpose.
From Monday, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the BNS. However, cases filed earlier will continue to be tried under the old laws until their final disposals.
Even though the new laws have come into force, Assamese translations necessary for the state's police force and legal community are still unavailable.
A police officer, who refused to be identified, told PTI last week that the translation is underway and is being handled by relevant government authorities.
Earlier, Assam DGP G P Singh had assured that the police force is fully prepared to implement the new laws, effective nationwide from July 1.

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Development of Jharkhand, welfare of tribal people BJP's priority: Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

CM Himanta reviews fee-waiver education scheme for higher education

Assam, Assam floods

Flood situation continues to be grim in Assam, over 117,000 people affected

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Manipur CM to discuss security issues along Jiribam-Cachar with Himanta

Kamakhya Temple

Assam: Kamakhya temple's doors closed as annual Ambubachi Mela starts

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Criminal Law act Assam laws

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon