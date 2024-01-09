Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Balasaheb would have patted PM Modi's back for Ram temple: CM Shinde

The Ram temple consecration ceremony would be held in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh on January 22

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde

Shinde was addressing a rally on Monday at Rajapur in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra as part of his party's 'Shiv Sankalp' mass outreach programme for the general elections due in a few months | (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said if Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had been alive, he would have patted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's back for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and scrapping of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Shinde was addressing a rally on Monday at Rajapur in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra as part of his party's 'Shiv Sankalp' mass outreach programme for the general elections due in a few months.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Ram temple consecration ceremony would be held in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh on January 22.
In 2019, the Centre abrogated provisions of the Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The abrogation of Article 370 and construction of the Ram temple were Balasaheb Thackeray's dreams. These have now materialised because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Had Balasaheb been alive, he would have patted Modi's back in appreciation," Shinde said.
Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray died in 2012.
On his rebellion in June 2022 against the Shiv Sena leadership which split the party and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, CM Shinde said the move was not for selfish reasons but to keep "Balasaheb's thoughts alive".
"We are the true descendants of his thoughts. When the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked for Rs 50 crore lying in the accounts of Shiv Sena, we gave the money. We are not here for money," he said.
After the split, the Election Commission gave the Shiv Sena name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to Shinde's faction. The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray has the flaming torch as its symbol.

Also Read

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

Ram Mandir consecration to be live telecast at Times Square in New York

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

UP police's social media cell on alert ahead of Ram temple consecration

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

This cannot be called victory of truth: Saamana on Bangladesh election

Suvendu Adhikari seeks probe into Abhishek Banerjee's pension scheme

Govt should bring laws to regulate ownership of news organisations: Tharoor

Bilkis Bano case verdict: SC quashes order, 11 convicts to return to jail

DoE issues show cause notice to Moitra for not vacating govt bungalow

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Eknath Shinde Ram temple Bal Thackeray

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon