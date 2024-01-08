Sensex (    %)
                        
Ram Mandir consecration to be live telecast at Times Square in New York

Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony: On January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address all the Ram bhakts in India and abroad

ram temple, times square

Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Times Square in the United States New York City will live-stream the mega consecration of Ram Temple scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, reported India Today, citing sources. Apart from being televised in all states of the country, the much-anticipated 'Pran-Pratishtha' (consecration) of Ram Lalla will also be telecast at various Indian embassies throughout the world.

On the historic occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address all the Ram bhakts in India and abroad.
Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that the consecration ceremony will be telecast live from booth level across the country. According to news agency ANI, BJP members have been told to set up large screens at the booth level for the live broadcast of the consecration.

"This way, the public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lalla and witness the consecration ceremony," a person familiar with the matter was quoted as saying by ANI.

The vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) are scheduled to commence on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

PM Modi keeping a close eye on Ram temple preparations


PM Modi is closely monitoring the preparations for the ceremony and has also sought detailed information on the rituals and rules he is required to follow, sources told India Today.

On January 22, ahead of the Pran-Pratistha, PM Modi has committed to observing all religious protocols and procedures in reverence to the occasion.

Ram Temple construction committee chief Nripendra Mishra said that PM Modi has asked the Ram Mandir trust for any specific holy adherence that he has to abide by before he performs the Pran-Pratishtha.

Ram Mandir consecration preparations


Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.
 
According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are also gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

