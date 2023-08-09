Bharat Jodo Yatra still not over: Cong MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not over and he undertook the cross-country march to understand what was it he loved and what was it that he bore abuse for 10 years.

Participating in the no-confidence motion debate, Gandhi also thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for reinstating his membership of the House.

"The last time I spoke, I also caused you (Birla) pain. I focussed on Adani ji with such intensity, your senior leaders felt pain. That pain also affected you, for that I apologise to you," Gandhi told Birla.

"I only spoke the truth. My BJP friends you need not be afraid because my speech today will not be focussed on us. Rumi said, 'jo shabd dill se aate hain woh dil mein jaate hain'. Will not attack you much."



"I walked from one end of the country to another, from the coast to the snowy mountains of Kashmir. The yatra is still not over ... Many people asked me after it started, 'Rahul why did you walk, what is your aim'.

"I did not know why I wanted to walk but I soon understood the thing that I love and the thing for which I am willing to die and go to Modi ji's jail, the thing for which I bore abuse for 10 years, I wanted to understand," he said.

Also Read Was our economy bigger when we fought the British: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP Farmers are India's strength, they are honest and sensible: Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra goes on: Rahul Gandhi meets bike mechanics in Karol Bagh BJP can stop Rahul in Parliament but people will not tolerate it: Randhawa Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: BSP releases list of 9 candidates When will PM Modi act on Manipur crisis? Congress asks on Twitter Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid protest from Opposition Rahul to address first rally in Rajasthan after being reinstated as MP India wants corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi