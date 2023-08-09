Rahul to address first rally in Rajasthan after being reinstated as MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally in Rajasthan's Banswara district on Wednesday, his first public meeting after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

The rally will be held on the occasion of World Tribal Day and also mark the beginning of the party's campaign for the state assembly polls due later this year.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called upon the people to attend the rally in large numbers.

Former Congress President and MP Rahul Gandhi will address a grand public meeting at Mangarh Dham on the occasion of World Tribal Day, Gehlot tweeted on Tuesday night.

PCC general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said Gandhi will reach Mangarh Dham at 3 pm and address the rally.

Chaturvedi said Gandhi will be accorded a grand welcome by the tribals in the area.

There is huge enthusiasm about Gandhi's rally. He will be given a welcome in a traditional manner with the beating of drums, he said.

Congress in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra, ministers Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and other leaders are already in Banswara to look after the arrangements.

Chaturvedi said Gandhi will pay tributes to the martyrs of the Mangarh Dham before addressing the rally.

Mangarh Dham, located near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border, is a historic place where hundreds of tribal people led by Govind Guru were killed in firing by Britishers in 1913.

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too addressed a rally at Mangarh Dham.

The place is also close to Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly polls will be held later this year.

Banswara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, and Pratapgarh are the tribal districts of Rajasthan and Congress workers from these areas will attend the rally, Chaturvedi said.