Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Bihar Assembly poll campaign puts spotlight on tenant farmers' rights

Bihar Assembly poll campaign puts spotlight on tenant farmers' rights

Campaigning for the Bihar polls has put spotlight on tenant farmers' rights, even as tenancy legalisation remains contentious

Bihar Labour
premium

The social composition of tenant farmers was revealing: 61 per cent belonged to backward castes, 22.9 per cent to scheduled castes, 9.7 per cent to scheduled tribes, and the rest to other castes and minorities.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the high-stakes assembly election campaign peaks in Bihar, the issue of tenant farmers and sharecroppers — and their rights — has gained political traction.
 
One of the key promises made by the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan (MGB) is to extend the benefits of the minimum support price (MSP), cheaper loans through Kisan Credit Cards, and other government schemes to sharecroppers. For this, they propose issuing special identity cards to such farmers.
 
The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), or CPI(ML), a crucial ally within the MGB, has also pledged in
Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Assembly elections
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon