Bihar's exam transparency questioned as protests erupt ahead of polls

On December 13, 24-year-old Shubham Kumar (name changed) appeared for the Bihar Public Service Commission’s (BPSC)’s 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims. The BPSC conducted the exam across 912 centres, including Patna’s Bapu Pariksha Parisar, where Shubham sat in Hall 3 on the fifth floor to write the paper.

Two hours into the exam, Shubham said he heard sloganeering when candidates from the second and third floors protested that they hadn’t received their question papers on time. To the disappointment of several of the 400,000 aspirants who had registered, the exam was postponed at the Patna centre and a few