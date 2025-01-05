Business Standard

Bihar's exam transparency questioned as protests erupt ahead of polls

The BPSC exam controversy has sparked protests over jobs amid political blame game ahead of Assembly elections

Bihar protest
Premium

According to caste-based survey of 2022, only 1.57% of the state population is employed in government jobs | Photo: PTI

Prasoon Priye New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

On December 13, 24-year-old Shubham Kumar (name changed) appeared for the Bihar Public Service Commission’s (BPSC)’s 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) prelims. The BPSC conducted the exam across 912 centres, including Patna’s Bapu Pariksha Parisar, where Shubham sat in Hall 3 on the fifth floor to write the paper.
 
Two hours into the exam, Shubham said he heard sloganeering when candidates from the second and third floors protested that they hadn’t received their question papers on time. To the disappointment of several of the 400,000 aspirants who had registered, the exam was postponed at the Patna centre and a few
