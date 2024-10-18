BJP downplays Omar Abdullah-led cabinet resolution for J-K statehood

Business Standard
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir JD(U) president GM Shaheen said that it does not matter if the cabinet led by Omar Abdullah passes Jammu and Kashmir's statehood resolution

The NC-Congress alliance won the assembly polls in J-K held after a gap of ten years. JKNC won 42 seats while the Congress managed to win six (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur on Friday downplayed the significance of the Omar Abdullah-led cabinet passing resolution for statehood, saying that Abdullah did it to remain relevant among the people.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed their commitment to restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "The central government has already expressed its commitment to restore the statehood; the Prime Minister and the Home Minister have expressed their commitment and we are confident that the statehood will be restored... To remain relevant among the people, they passed a resolution in the cabinet yesterday."

 

"This is the commitment of the Government of India. The Union Home Minister has said it in the House. It does not matter whether the Cabinet passes the resolution or not. But it will be good if you get the status of a full state. If you get statehood like Delhi, then it does not make any difference," Shaheen told ANI.

Omar Abdullah took oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Omar Abdullah had earlier served as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 and 2014.

The NC-Congress alliance won the assembly polls in J-K held after a gap of ten years. JKNC won 42 seats while the Congress managed to win six.

The BJP put up an impressive performance, bagging 29 seats. The People's Democratic Party won three seats and one each by the People's Conference, CPI-M and AAP. Seven seats were also won by the Independents.

The results of the three-phased elections in Jammu and Kashmir were declared on October 8. This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.


First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

