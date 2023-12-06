Sensex (0.52%)
BJP launches 'Mission-29' to win all Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement while speaking at a gathering during a day-long visit to Chhindwara, the home turf of state Congress chief Kamal Nath

BJP, BJP flag

The BJP, which won 163 out of 230 assembly seats this time, lost all seven seats in Chhindwara. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the BJP was launching "Mission-29" with the aim of winning all the Lok Sabha seats from the state in the next year's elections.
He was speaking at a gathering during a day-long visit to Chhindwara, the home turf of state Congress chief Kamal Nath.
Chhindwara was the only constituency in Madhya Pradesh which the BJP failed to win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
We are launching Mission-29 from today in Madhya Pradesh... I worked for 20-22 hours during the assembly polls and will not rest," Chouhan said days after his party retained power in the state with a resounding victory in the assembly elections. Talking to reporters later, Chouhan said he was fortunate to be working under Modi's leadership.
We have started a mission to win all 29 seats including Chhindwara. Madhya Pradesh will give all 29 seats for Narendra Modi to become prime minister again, he said.
Speaking at another function, Chouhan said the BJP got 48.5 percent votes, the highest so far, in the assembly elections this time. Earlier, even when it won 173 seats, its vote share was 42 percent, he said while thanking the people. This was the victory of the welfare and development works done by the "double engine government" (BJP governments at the Centre and the state working in tandem) and the "Ladli Behnas" (women beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme), the chief minister said.
The BJP, which won 163 out of 230 assembly seats this time, lost all seven seats in Chhindwara.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

