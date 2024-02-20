BJP's ground-breaking ceremony shows false dreams to public: SP chief

Sensex (    %)
                        
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the BJP government was showing false dreams to the people by organising the fourth ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow for investment proposals received during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 14,000 projects across the state worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore during the ceremony. The projects relate to sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and education.
Yadav spoke to reporters after paying tributes to veteran socialist leader and ideologue Acharya Narendra Dev on his death anniversary at Moti Mahal in the state capital.
"The ground-breaking ceremony is a pretence. The BJP is doing all these because of the (Lok Sabha) elections. Why did the government not organise this programme six months ago," he questioned.
"If any industrialist wanted to come to invest, he could have come earlier also. But now that the elections are near, the BJP has to show off in public. That is why the ceremony is being organised," the SP leader added.
Yadav also said that the government should make it clear how much investment came in during the earlier investor meet and ground-breaking programme and how many youngsters got jobs and employment.
"The BJP government is showing false dreams to the public," he added.

