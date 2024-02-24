Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP scared of 'INDIA', wants to get Kejriwal arrested: AAP's Sushil Gupta

Highlighting that the INDIA bloc is a "strong one", he said, "The alliance formula made in Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, and Chandigarh, has scared the BJP."

AAP

Notably, the partners in the INDIA bloc, Congress and the AAP, announced a seat-sharing pact for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is scared of the INDIA bloc and wants to get Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested.
Highlighting that the INDIA bloc is a "strong one", he said, "The alliance formula made in Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, and Chandigarh, has scared the BJP."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Asserting that the INDIA bloc will register a major victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, he said, "We will win on all the 10 seats in Haryana and seven seats in Delhi."
Elaborating on the objective of why securing a win in the upcoming general elections is crucial for the INDIA bloc, he said, "This is an election to restore democracy, to save the constitutional bodies of the country and to develop the nation."
Stating that the Modi government is scared of the AAP-Congress alliance, he concluded, "We are going to fight strongly on all the ten seats in Haryana. It is not about which party of the INDIA bloc is going to get what. The only thing is our alliance will strongly fight for all the seats and will win them all."
Earlier in the day, terming the seat-sharing pact between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as "bizarre", Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the path to 'hell' is paved with 'skewed' alliances.
Notably, the partners in the INDIA bloc, Congress and the AAP, announced a seat-sharing pact for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Mamata Banarjee, INDIA alliance leaders back Kharge for Prime Minister post

Delhi CM will be arrested in next 2-3 days, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

Law and order situation bad in 73 days of BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh: Cong

Samajwadi has always stood with farmers' demands, says Akhilesh Yadav

Bulldozers demolish homes of innocent while guilty flee: Priyanka slams BJP

Maharashtra politics a mess with party lines blurring: Raj Thackeray

Is BJP held hostage by alliance partners: Cong's swipe after seat sharing

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon