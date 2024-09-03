Business Standard
BJP targeting to add 500,000 new party members in Goa, says CM Sawant

Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the ruling BJP aims to enrol five lakh new members in the state during the membership drive.
He filed his primary membership form on Tuesday along with BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and Union minister Shripad Yesso Naik here as part of the party's nationwide membership drive.
"Among the 12.5 lakh voters in the state, the party wants to enrol five lakh people as its members," he said. Sawant added that during the last membership drive, the party had enrolled four lakh people as its members. "Members of the party have equal rights in the BJP office as held by its state party president or the chief minister," he said. Sawant said that the BJP has been increasing its presence in south Indian states and it has clocked an impressive performance in north India. The party has already entered Kerala during the last election, and will soon have its presence in the Tamil Nadu assembly, he said. Tanavade said the first phase of the membership drive will end on September 25 while the entire drive will get over by October.

