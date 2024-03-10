Sensex (    %)
                             
Blues after the pink slip: BRS preparing to come back strongly in Telangana

But Congress and BJP are not giving it any breathing space. Aditi Phadnis reports from Hyderabad

Telangana CM, KCR
Premium

KCR meeting BRS members

Aditi Phadnis Hyderabad
6 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 11:12 PM IST
Saffron Pran Pratishtha flags marking the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya flutter from hundreds of rooftops in Patancheru, Telangana, braving the dust-laden winds. Barely 30 km from Hyderabad, Patancheru is the recipient of the rapid infrastructural development the city has seen. Suspended particulate matter in the air is an inevitable byproduct. The township hugs the Mumbai-Hyderabad highway and is home to hundreds of stone crushers, small and big, that sit between massive skyscrapers coming up in the area. The dust creates spectacular sunrises. And sunsets. That is the only upside.

Patancheru was devoted to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

