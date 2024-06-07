Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Verdict 2024: Bureaucracy braces for change with hope and apprehension

Officials fear re-emergence of coalition politics may lead to delayed or disjointed decisions

Verdict 2024: Bureaucracy braces for change with hope and apprehension
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Reporters
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
With a coalition government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi poised to take the reins, the country’s bureaucratic machinery — the so-called “steel frame” of India — is rife with both anticipation and anxiety.

The past decade under Modi’s single-party majority government saw a centralised decision-making process. However, the re-emergence of coalition politics, with regional allies championing their own agenda in the ministries led by their representatives, may potentially lead to delayed or disjointed decisions. 

Though the previous two governments were of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, the party had a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha.

Senior government
Topics : Narendra Modi Bureaucracy BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon