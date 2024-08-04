Cauldron of Dalit politics boiling after Supreme Court's judgment

The 6:1 Supreme Court verdict on August 1, which ruled that sub-classification within Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) is permissible, has roiled India’s political landscape. While some political leaders and parties have welcomed the decision, others have criticised it, and activist groups among Dalits are preparing to seek a review of the judgment in the apex court.

Academics predict a significant shift in Dalit politics, with new social mobilisations by numerically smaller castes within the SCs against dominant communities, such as Jatavs and Pasis in Uttar Pradesh, Mahars in Maharashtra, Malas in Telangana and Andhra