Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cauldron of Dalit politics boiling after Supreme Court's judgment

The ruling on sub-classification within SCs and STs has sparked sharp reactions from several political parties and activists alike

SC, Supreme Court
Premium

New Delhi: A view of the Supreme Court (SC) of India, in New Delhi, Friday, July 12, 2024. SC on Friday granted interim bail to Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. (Photo: PTI)

Archis Mohan
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 10:26 PM IST
The 6:1 Supreme Court verdict on August 1, which ruled that sub-classification within Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) is permissible, has roiled India’s political landscape. While some political leaders and parties have welcomed the decision, others have criticised it, and activist groups among Dalits are preparing to seek a review of the judgment in the apex court.

Academics predict a significant shift in Dalit politics, with new social mobilisations by numerically smaller castes within the SCs against dominant communities, such as Jatavs and Pasis in Uttar Pradesh, Mahars in Maharashtra, Malas in Telangana and Andhra

Also Read

SC to rule on Aug 5 on Delhi govt's plea against MCD's alderman appointment

SC to hear Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy case on Aug 5

People get so fed up with judicial process, they just want settlement: CJI

CJI urged to set up green benches in HCs for disposal of environment cases

Courts have bolstered country's reputation for arbitration: Justice Kohli

Topics : Supreme Court Dalits Reservation quota sc st quota

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon