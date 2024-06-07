Business Standard
Coalition may slow decision making: Moody's Analytics on election results

Moody's Analytics said that the reduced political stability and the need for consensus building that is inherent with a coalition government, might erode investor confidence in the near term

modi, NDA meeting
BJP President JP Nadda, seneior party leader Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, NCP's Ajit Pawar, JD leader HD Kumaraswamy and Janasena's Pawan Kalyan during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan,New Delhi, June 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

Coalition government might be a good thing for India but it could slow decision making and potentially dilute some key policy initiatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Moody’s Analytics said in its India’s election review on Friday.

It said that the upcoming Union budget, due in the September quarter, could be an early indicator of policy priorities.

“The BJP’s greatly weakened position marks a significant shift in the political landscape. Just how well it goes at forging new alliances to govern effectively and steer the economy will be closely watched in the coming years,” the review said.

Moody’s Analytics said
Topics : Lok Sabha elections BJP Moody’s

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 7:49 PM IST








