Business Standard
Home / Politics / Cong govt ended darkness' in 11 months of rule in T'gana: CM Revanth Reddy

Cong govt ended darkness' in 11 months of rule in T'gana: CM Revanth Reddy

I am happy to clarify several misconceptions and factual errors in your statements about my state and our government," Reddy said in his post

A Revanth Reddy,Reddy,Revanth,A Revanth,Telangana CM

Women get free electricity, with no domestic power charge for their homes up to 200 units, Reddy noted. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

During the last 11 months, the Congress government in Telangana has reversed an air of gloom and despair under the previous BRS regime and ended the "darkness", Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday.

He was responding to a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that under Congress rule developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

I am happy to clarify several misconceptions and factual errors in your statements about my state and our government," Reddy said in his post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday in a series of posts said the Congress stands "badly exposed" in front of people for promising to them what the party knows it will never be able to deliver.

 

Every promise made by us to people is a sacred commitment for us. In the last 11 months, we have reversed an air of gloom & despair under BRS, and ended the darkness. Like a morning sun, Telangana is now Rising, Reddy said in the post addressed to Modi.

Within two days of taking charge, the Telangana government fulfilled its first and second promise - free bus travel for women across all government buses, and a healthcare and hospitalisation cover of 10 lakhs under Rajiv Aarogyasree, the CM pointed out.

More From This Section

BJP Flag, BJP

Stand for credibility of promises under PM Modi, Congress for crisis: BJP

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu

If Congress comes to power, they will loot people: Sudhanshu Trivedi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of construction of highway projects in Rajasthan via video conference in Jaipur on Tuesday.

BJP regime scrapping, weakening Cong govt's welfare schemes: Gehlot

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Jairam Ramesh hits back at PM Modi's 'fake promises of Congress' jibe

Hemant Soren

Request PM, Shah to clear Jharkhand's Rs 1.36 trn coal dues: Hemant Soren

Even before completion of first year of rule, the Congress government has implemented India's largest ever, state-level farmer loan waiver of Rs 18,000 crore covering over 22 lakh farmers, he said responding to PM's comments that in Telangana, farmers are awaiting the (loan) waiver they were promised.

Women get free electricity, with no domestic power charge for their homes up to 200 units, Reddy noted.

The CM also claimed that his government has held the largest recruitment drive and is regularly holding exams of all levels and provided jobs to over 50,000 eligible youth, a record unmatched by any BJP state government.

The CM said the government is rejuvenating River Musi, which was allegedly neglected by the previous government and protecting lakes and other precious water bodies, encroached upon and destroyed wantonly with abandon in the last 10 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delivery

With seats slashed, Telangana faculty turn to delivery jobs to survive

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana to start caste survey from Nov 4-5, complete by Nov 30: Minister

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy warns public not to take law into their hands

KT Rama Rao, Rama Rao

BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleges scam in Telangana's Musi river rejuvenation

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

Rajnath Singh to lay foundation stone for radar station in Telangana today

Topics : Telangana Telangana Assembly

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon