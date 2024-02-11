Sensex (    %)
                        
Cong veteran Manmohan Singh: Prime minister by chance, statesman by design

QUIET CRITIC: From economic reforms to political storms, ARCHIS MOHAN chronicles the journey of India's 'accidental prime minister' as he retires after 33 years in the Rajya Sabha at 91

Manmohan Singh
Archis Mohan New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 10:53 PM IST
In his final press conference as prime minister (PM) in January 2014, Manmohan Singh expressed his belief that history would be kinder to him than the contemporary media and the Opposition.

Ironically, the Narendra Modi government spent the last few days of the 17th Lok Sabha (LS), which also marked the end of Singh’s 33 years as a parliamentarian, rehabilitating the reputation of Singh’s political mentor, P V Narasimha Rao. However, it was unsparing in its criticism of Singh’s prime ministerial tenure.

On Friday, the government announced that it would posthumously award the Bharat Ratna to Rao. Modi noted that

Topics : Manmohan Singh Prime Minister's Office Economic reforms 1991 PV Narasimha Rao

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

