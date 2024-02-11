Cong veteran Manmohan Singh: Prime minister by chance, statesman by design

In his final press conference as prime minister (PM) in January 2014, Manmohan Singh expressed his belief that history would be kinder to him than the contemporary media and the Opposition.

Ironically, the Narendra Modi government spent the last few days of the 17th Lok Sabha (LS), which also marked the end of Singh’s 33 years as a parliamentarian, rehabilitating the reputation of Singh’s political mentor, P V Narasimha Rao. However, it was unsparing in its criticism of Singh’s prime ministerial tenure.

On Friday, the government announced that it would posthumously award the Bharat Ratna to Rao. Modi noted that