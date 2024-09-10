Business Standard
Home / Politics / Congress conspiring for years to 'end reservation', claims Mayawati

Congress conspiring for years to 'end reservation', claims Mayawati

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was reacting to Gandhi's remarks that Congress will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place, which is not the case right now

Mayawati

The BSP chief said the Congress never implemented OBC reservation nor conducted caste census when it was in power | file image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Latching on to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the issue of reservation, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday claimed that the Congress is conspiring to end reservation and asked people belonging to the deprived sections to be cautious in the wake of his "dangerous" statement.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was reacting to Gandhi's remarks that Congress will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place, which is not the case right now.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The BSP chief said the Congress never implemented OBC reservation nor conducted caste census when it was in power.
 
"Now it is dreaming of coming to power under its cover (of doing caste census). Beware of this drama of theirs (Congress), which will never be able to conduct caste census in the future," she said on X.
"Now also beware of this drama of the supreme leader of the Congress party, Shri Rahul Gandhi, in which he has said abroad that when India will be in a better condition, they will end the reservation of SC, ST and OBC. It is clear from this that Congress has been conspiring for years to end their reservation," she said.
Asking people belonging to deprived sections to be beware of this 'ghatak' (dangerous) statement given by Gandhi, she said, "As soon as this (Congress) party comes to power at the Centre, it will definitely end their reservation. These people (of reserved category) must be cautious of this party which is pretending to save the Constitution and reservation."

"In reality, Congress has been anti-reservation from the very beginning. The reservation quota (of reserved category people) was not fulfilled in their government at the Centre. BR Ambedkar resigned from the post of law minister because he did not get justice from this (Congress) party. People should be cautious," she added.
Talking to students at the prestigious Georgetown University in the US, Gandhi said, We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

LIVE: Centre plans to train 5,000 cyber commandos to deal with cybercrime, says Amit Shah

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Vinesh shouldn't have joined politics now, aimed for gold in 2028: Mahavir

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

SC stays proceedings against Shashi Tharoor over remarks against PM Modi

voting polls evm machine

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE updates: Cong releases third list of candidates for J-K polls

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlights India's growing global influence

Topics : Mayawati Congress Reservation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon