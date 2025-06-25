Datanomics: South fears delimitation punishment for population control

Last week, the Centre issued a notification regarding the next population Census, scheduled for 2027. A few days before that, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reignited the debate on the criteria for delimitation. This has sparked rumours that southern states will lose Lok Sabha seats if delimitation is based on the Census. This also comes after data shows that southern states have managed their population better than northern counterparts.

People represented by each MP (in mn)

Lok Sabha seats and their distribution among states have been frozen since 1971. Disparity in voter representation between south and