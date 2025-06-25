Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Datanomics: South fears delimitation punishment for population control

Datanomics: South fears delimitation punishment for population control

At stake is fears by southern states that they will lose Lok Sabha seats if delimitation is based on the new census

This also comes after data shows that southern states have managed their population better than northern counterparts

Md Kaifee Alam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Last week, the Centre issued a notification regarding the next population Census, scheduled for 2027. A few days before that, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reignited the debate on the criteria for delimitation. This has sparked rumours that southern states will lose Lok Sabha seats if delimitation is based on the Census. This also comes after data shows that southern states have managed their population better than northern counterparts.
 
People represented by each MP (in mn)
 
Lok Sabha seats and their distribution among states have been frozen since 1971. Disparity in voter representation between south and
