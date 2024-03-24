Sensex (    %)
                             
Delhi CM Kejriwal issues first direction on running govt from ED custody

'He (Kejriwal) has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions pertain to the city government's Water department. Water Minister Atishi will announce the directions later in the day'

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

The AAP has said Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is sent to jail | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody on running the city government, AAP sources said on Sunday.
Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday from his official residence in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. A court on Friday sent the AAP national convenor to the central agency's custody till March 28.
"He (Kejriwal) has issued his first direction from ED custody. The directions pertain to the city government's Water department. Water Minister Atishi will announce the directions later in the day," the party sources said.
The AAP has said Kejriwal will continue as chief minister even if he is sent to jail.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Atishi Delhi government Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

