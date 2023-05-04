close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Developments in NCP won't impact MVA, says Uddhav after Pawar steps down

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, expressed confidence that NCP president Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief will not dent the MVA alliance

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uddhav Thackeray, who heads a faction of the Shiv Sena, on Thursday expressed confidence that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief will not dent the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Maharashtra chief minister said he will not do anything that hurt the opposition's unity.

Thackeray also said he was not opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but was against dictatorship. "The developments in NCP won't dent the MVA," Thackeray said. He, however, declined to comment on Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief. Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as the NCP president, which has jolted his party and the opposition alliance.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress are partners in the MVA. The government headed by this alliance ruled Maharashtra from November 2019 to June 2022.

Also Read

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

Not involved in talks between Uddhav and Prakash Ambedkar: Sharad Pawar

Congress accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Pawar's next political move

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Shinde's alliance with BJP didn't serve purpose even after 10 months: Ajit

After AI camera, Cong raises corruption charges against govt's KFON project

Is Pawar's exit from NCP a precursor to new power equations in Maharashtra?

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

As Karnataka assembly election nears, NRC returns to BJP syllabus

Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar Shiv Sena

First Published: May 04 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Developments in NCP won't impact MVA, says Uddhav after Pawar steps down

Uddhav Thackeray
1 min read

After AI camera, Cong raises corruption charges against govt's KFON project

Congress
3 min read

Is Pawar's exit from NCP a precursor to new power equations in Maharashtra?

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read

As Karnataka assembly election nears, NRC returns to BJP syllabus

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read

As Karnataka assembly election nears, NRC returns to BJP syllabus

BJP, BJP logo
2 min read

Is Pawar's exit from NCP a precursor to new power equations in Maharashtra?

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

PM's remark 'Congress divides society' sounds 'unreal': Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Why couldn't 'omnipresent' Modi see loot by BJP govt in Karnataka: Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon