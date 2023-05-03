Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?



“We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities,” it said in the manifesto. In its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress drew parallels between the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Sangh-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), saying it will “ban” organisations “promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities”.



History of Bajrang Dal “We will take decisive action as per law, including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” it added.



The group’s slogan is “Seva, Suraksha, Sanskar” which translates to service, safety and culture. Founded on October 1, 1984, in Uttar Pradesh, Bajrang Dal is a right-wing group with a Hindutva-based ideology. The group runs ‘akhadas’, which are similar to the shakhas conducted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Also Read Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy Karnataka election: 1 mn jobs, EV hub among promises in BJP manifesto Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies Karnataka Assembly elections: Finding balance in the juggling act Karnataka polls: PM Modi says Congress is enemy of peace & development Cong slams BJP, says May 10 poll to propel 'derailed' Karnataka engine



Among several cases or violence and disruptions, on June 1, 2018, three Bajrang Dal activists were arrested in connection to the suspicious death of a Muslim man, who was allegedly transporting cattle illegally. The group is also accused of engaging in activities such as cow vigilantism, among others. In Karnataka, the group has a considerable presence in the coastal and Malnad regions. Cases have also been filed against members of the outfit in several parts of the state over the years.



Earlier calls for Bajrang Dal ban On April 5, 2023, a Muslim youth was assaulted by a gang for talking to a woman Hindu friend, while travelling on a bus near Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district.



A demand for a ban on Bajrang Dal and Hindu Jagran Manch was also made in October 2008, in the wake of reports that some Hindu groups were allegedly involved in the Malegaon and Modasa blasts. The calls for banning Bajrang Dal are not new. Earlier on January 29, 2013, Lok Janshakti Party leader late Ram Vilas Paswan demanded a ban on VHP and Bajrang Dal in view of the violence created by these groups in Orissa and Karnataka.



History of Popular Front of India (PFI) In March 2002, then National Democratic Alliance allies Trinamool Congress, Samata Party, and JD(U) demanded a ban on the VHP and Bajrang Dal for storming the Odisha Assembly.



PFI was founded after merging three Islamic organisations in southern India, the National Democratic Front, the Karnataka Forum for Dignity, and the Manitha Neethi Pasarai. The organisation did not contest elections but carried on social and religious work among Muslims. Created in 2006, PFI described itself as the “organisation that fights for the rights of minorities, Dalits, and marginalised communities."



"The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organisation but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy," the home ministry said. On September 28, 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared the PFI and its eight affiliates "unlawful association" for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.



The then-PFI chairman Oma Salam had termed the ban a "witch-hunt" against student activists involved in anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, and said the probe against the organisation was "politically motivated". Upon the insistence of the governments of UP, Karnataka, and Gujarat, this ban came shortly after the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate, and various state police forces carried out a coordinated nationwide crackdown on the PFI.