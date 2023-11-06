close
Sensex (0.62%)
64762.78 + 399.00
Nifty (0.66%)
19357.60 + 127.00
Nifty Smallcap (1.34%)
6091.90 + 80.55
Nifty Midcap (0.83%)
39915.65 + 328.25
Nifty Bank (0.47%)
43523.70 + 205.45
Heatmap

DMK hits out at Centre as I-T raids continue on premises linked to EV Velu

Meanwhile, IT raids continued for the fourth consecutive day in the premises linked to Tamil Nadu, Public Works and Highways Department Minister EV Velu at Tiruvannamalai

income tax

Meanwhile, IT raids continued for the fourth consecutive day in the premises linked to Tamil Nadu, Public Works and Highways Department Minister EV Velu at Tiruvannamalai.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai slammed the BJP for the continued IT raids on premises linked to DMK Ministsr EV Velu. DMK said that Central government led by the BJP was jittery ahead of the elections in the five states.
"BJP is jittery as it knows that there is an anti-BJP wave in the entire country. The election is slipping away from their hands. These concerted raids are happening against all the opposition party leaders. After six more months, they will have to pack their bags" the DMK Spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, IT raids continued for the fourth consecutive day in the premises linked to Tamil Nadu, Public Works and Highways Department Minister EV Velu at Tiruvannamalai.
The search operations were conducted at locations allegedly linked to the Minister.
As per sources, I-T officers also conducted searches at EV Velu's son Kamban's residence in Thiruvannamalai. Kamban currently serves as the Director of Arunai Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvannamalai.
The raids at Kamban's residence have been underway since Friday night, as per the sources.
Earlier on Friday, IT continued searches in former DMK Functionary Vasuki Murugesan's sister Padma's residence at Karur for the third consecutive day.
A financier named Suresh is also under the IT scanner. IT sleuths conducted a search in Suresh's Finance Office in Gandhipuram and his residence at KVP Nagar.
IT raids were also conducted across various locations in Tamil Nadu related to contractors and suppliers of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) in relation to providing equipment.
Last week raids were conducted at around 10 places in Chennai, including raids at India Private Limited and Radha Engineering Works Private Limited.
In October IT had also searched multiple premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan. IT officials raided over 40 locations, including the Arakkonam MP's residence in Adyar and office, and some educational institutions, in connection with suspected tax evasion.

Also Read

Haier offices raided by income tax authorities at multiple locations

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

I-T dept conducts searches across several premises of Kalpataru group

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

ED raids TN minister K Ponmudy, his MP son, DMK dubs action as 'vendetta'

Akhilesh targets UP govt over stray cattle menace, asks for total deaths

AAP releases 5th list of 2 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

149 polling stations in Bastar shifted to nearest police stations, camps

BSP releases list of 26 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

INDIA bloc formed to unseat 'dictatorial regime' at Centre: Shiv Sena (UBT)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : DMK central government IT raids Income Tax raid

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEKoffee with Karan, Episode 2BAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon