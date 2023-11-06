close
AAP releases 5th list of 2 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested its first elections in the state in 2018, fielding 142 candidates out of 200 Assembly seats

AAP

AAP

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its fifth list of two candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. Prithipal Singh has been nominated for the Karanpur Legislative Assembly seat, and Pappu Qureshi will contest from the Hawa Mahal Legislative Assembly seat.

AAP had previously announced candidates for 23 Assembly seats in the first list, 21 in the second list, 16 in the third list, and 26 in the fourth list, making a total of 88 candidates declared for Rajasthan. Additionally, the party is contesting 57 seats in Chhattisgarh and has declared candidates for 70 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

This will be AAP's second time contesting elections in Rajasthan. AAP contested its first elections in the state in 2018, fielding 142 candidates out of 200 Assembly seats. However, the party was not able to secure any seats.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its sixth list of candidates, including Girraj Singh Malinga from Bari, a Congress MLA who recently joined the BJP. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also announced two back-to-back lists of 26 and 43 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan elections, respectively.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has also released two lists of candidates so far, 10 and 11 candidates, respectively, for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. The RLP has announced an alliance with the Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) for the 2023 assembly polls in Rajasthan and intends to contest 100 Assembly seats.

The elections for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly are scheduled for November 25, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP secured 73 seats in the 200-member house. Congress formed the state government with BSP and independent candidates.

(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

