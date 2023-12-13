Sensex (0.05%)
Don't interfere in Manipur's internal affairs: Biren tells Mizoram CM

Singh said while neighbouring states can extend their support to resolve the ethnic strife in Manipur, he requested the Mizoram CM to refrain from commenting on the internal matters of another state

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has asked his Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma not to interfere in the internal affairs of the state.
Singh said while neighbouring states can extend their support to resolve the ethnic strife in Manipur, he requested the Mizoram chief minister to refrain from commenting on the internal matters of another state.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here on Tuesday, Singh said, "I have seen one comment from the newly appointed CM of Mizoram that the state police should not harrass his people at Moreh. I think it is little beyond his constitutional rights. It is an internal matter of Manipur government." Moreh is a border town located on the IndiaMyanmar border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.
Earlier, addressing a gathering, Singh said, "I had communicated about the ethnic violence in our state with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and they had offered their support to resolve the issue and restore peace."

"I also had talks with Tripura, Meghalaya and Sikkim CMs and they too extended their help to bring normalcy in the state," Singh added.
Singh asserted, "I am mentioning all this because there is no disagreement or tussle between Manipur and Mizoram. There are Meiteis in Mizoram and Mizos in Manipur. There are more than a lakh Meiteis in Assam and Tripura too. In the Northeast, we all live together.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Biren Singh Mizoram Manipur

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

