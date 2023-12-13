Sensex (-0.20%)
Crimes against women won't be tolerated: Rajasthan dy CM-elect Diya Kumari

Diya Kumari won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71368 votes

Divya Kumari (Photo: diyakumariofficial.com)

Diya Kumari (Photo: diyakumariofficial.com)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister-designate Diya Kumari on Wednesday targeted the Congress party over its inaction on the serious issue of crime against women, saying that the "Congress was in deep slumber."
Additionally, Diya Kumari emphasised that the BJP, guided by their 'Sankalp Patra', is dedicated to ensuring women's safety. She assured that any crime against women will not be overlooked and that strict action and a proper investigation will be taken.
"Crimes against women have always been a big issue. BJP teams had reached locations where such incidents occurred. They (BJP teams) had made all efforts to get justice for the victims and their families. But Congress was in a deep slumber. Now, it will be our priority, this is clear in our 'Sankalp Patra' too, i.e., no crime against women's will be tolerated, strict action will be taken, and a proper investigation will be conducted," Rajasthan Deputy CM-designate Diya Kumari said.
"The manner in which Congress hollowed Rajasthan in 5 years - be it law and order, safety, finance. There was no development, false statements were made and false guarantees were given. Everyone knows the situation. The entire BJP team and government will work, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, to improve this situation in Rajasthan and bring the state back on track..." she further added.
Diya Kumari won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71368 votes. She will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.
She is the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur. Her appeal for votes was made as a "daughter of Jaipur" and the "princess who walks on the streets."
Since joining the BJP in 2013, Diya Kumari has won the two elections she has contested. She became an elected member of the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan from the Sawai Madhopur constituency in 2013. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she was elected as an MP from Rajsamand.
Bhajan Lal Sharma's name as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan was announced by BJP's Vasundhara Raje, whose name was also among the contenders for the top post.
In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP forming the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

