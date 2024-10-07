Business Standard
Home / Politics / ED raids held at AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's house in money laundering case

ED raids held at AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's house in money laundering case

About 16-17 locations, including the house of the 61-year-old MP at Ludhiana (Punjab) and Gurugram (Haryana), are being searched

Money laundering

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Press Trust of India Jalandhar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday searched multiple locations in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram and Delhi in connection with a land "fraud" case against AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and others, official sources said.

About 16-17 locations, including the house of the 61-year-old MP at Ludhiana (Punjab) and Gurugram (Haryana), are being searched, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Premises linked to real estate businessman Hemant Sood and another person, Chandra Shekhar Agrawal, in Jalandhar are also among the locations being searched.

Arora said he doesn't exactly know the reason that warranted the searches.

"I am a law abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered," Sanjeev he posted on X.

 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi set example of value-based politics, others can learn: Fadnavis

PM Modi

Why is PM Modi delaying Census that must include caste count: Jairam Ramesh

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi polls: Kejriwal attacks BJP, says will campaign for PM Modi if

A Revanth Reddy

T'gana CM says loan waivers being given as promised, rejects PM's claim

PremiumBhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan

Focus has been on capex to build assets, create jobs: Rajasthan CM

But AAP members will not stop, get sold or get scared, Sisodia posted.

Officials said the searches are being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land "fraud" case.

It is alleged, according to the sources, that Arora transferred an industrial plot in the name of his company in an "illegal" manner.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Lalu Prasad

Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav and sons

Enforcement Directorate

ED office or mortgaged asset? Legal battle over Rs 120 cr Rajokri property

Enforcement Directorate, ED

MUDA case: Complainant appears before ED to give evidence, produce records

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

MUDA scam: Karnataka CM questions ED for money laundering case against him

Siddaramaiah

ED books Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA-linked money-laundering case

Topics : Enforcement Directorate AAP Member of Parliament money laundering case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon