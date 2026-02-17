Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / BNP chief Tarique Rahman sworn in as new Prime Minister of Bangladesh

BNP chief Tarique Rahman sworn in as new Prime Minister of Bangladesh

Earlier in the day, Rahman was elected as leader of the parliamentary party by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmakers

Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Tarique Rahman shows victory sign during a meeting with media after his party won the national parliamentary election, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday, days after leading his party to a forceful victory in the crucial general elections.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office to 60-year-old Rahman at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad instead of Bangabhaban, in a departure from a long-standing tradition.

Earlier in the day, Rahman was elected as leader of the parliamentary party by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party lawmakers.

Rahman's BNP has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League was barred from contesting polls.

 

Topics : Bangladesh

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

