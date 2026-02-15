Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / 'Carefully scripted, desperate PR exercise': Cong slams PM Modi's interview

"As usual, there are Modi-style one-liners that mean little in reality," the Congress leader said

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Congress on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview with PTI was "no interview" and claimed that it was a "carefully scripted" as well as "desperate PR exercise".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh further alleged that, being "under siege and attack because of his surrender to the US on the trade deal", the prime minister is now resorting to his "favourite tactic" of headline management.

"The PM knows that this year's Budget has been a damp squib and shows every sign of intellectual exhaustion. Markets have reacted negatively and investors have been unimpressed. Hence, he feels the need to give an interview a fortnight after the Budget was presented and a few days after it was taken apart by the Opposition in Parliament," Ramesh said.

 

"As usual, there are Modi-style one-liners that mean little in reality," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh claimed that Modi is trying to divert attention away from his "betrayal" of lakhs of farmers and other "capitulations".

"His so-called interview is no interview, but a carefully scripted and desperate PR exercise," Ramesh said.

"Pradhan Mantri jhuke bhi hain, aur thake bhi hain," he added.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi, in an interview with PTI, said this year's Budget was not a 'now or never moment' born out of compulsion but a 'we are ready' moment born out of preparation and inspiration. Modi asserted that the Budget reflects India's "yearning" to become a developed nation.

Modi said none of his government's budgets has been made with an attitude of creating a run-of-the-mill 'bahi khata' documents as "that is not our approach".

Recalling that a few years ago, he had declared from the ramparts of the Red Fort that 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai', Modi said a "now is the time" sense of purpose has always been there within his government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 7:43 PM IST

