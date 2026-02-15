Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Witnessing betrayal of farmers in name of US trade deal: Rahul Gandhi

Witnessing betrayal of farmers in name of US trade deal: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who has been attacking govt and accusing it of a sell-out via deal, said this issue concerns the future and asked whether India is allowing another country to gain a hold over agri industry

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Upping the ante against the government over the India-US interim trade deal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posed a string of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that "we are witnessing a betrayal" of Indian farmers.

Gandhi, who has been attacking the government and accusing it of a sell-out through the deal, said this issue concerns the future and asked whether India is allowing another country to gain a long-term hold over India's agriculture industry.

"In the name of a US trade deal, we are witnessing a betrayal of Indian farmers," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in his post in Hindi on X.

 

Posing questions to the prime minister, Gandhi asked what it means to import Dried Distillers' Grains (DDG). "Does it mean that Indian cattle will be fed distillers' grains made from GM American corn? Won't this effectively make our milk products dependent on the US agricultural industry?" he questioned.

Gandhi further inquired that if India allows the import of GM soy oil, what would its implications be on soy farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and across the country? "How will they withstand another price shock?" he asked.

"When you say 'additional products', what does that include? Does this indicate pressure to open pulses and other crops to US imports over time?" he questioned.

He also asked, "What does it mean to remove 'non-trade barriers'? Will India be pressured in the future to loosen its stance on GM crops, weaken procurement, or reduce MSPs and bonuses?"  Gandhi expressed concern that once the door is opened, it may be difficult to keep it from opening wider each year. "Will it be prevented, or will more crops gradually be put on the table each time?" Gandhi said, adding that farmers must receive this clarity.

"This isn't just about today. It's about the future too -- are we allowing another country to gain a long-term hold on India's agriculture industry?" he stressed.

On Saturday, Gandhi accused the government of cheating cotton farmers and textile exporters in the country over the India-US interim trade deal, noting that the agreement could cause significant harm to both sectors.

He had also claimed that the trade deal, which now favours Bangladesh through zero per cent tariffs, will either finish the textile sector, the cotton farming or both, adding that the nation is aware of this.

In a post on X, Gandhi criticised the government for failing to protect the interests of cotton farmers and textile exporters. He argued that a visionary government would have negotiated a deal that safeguarded both sectors and ensured their prosperity.

"18 per cent Tariff vs 0 per cent - Let me explain how the prime minister and his cabinet are spreading confusion on this issue. And how they are cheating India's cotton farmers and textile exporters through the India-US trade deal," he had said in his post.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP India US Trade Deal Indian Farmers

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

