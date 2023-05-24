ED raids Sanjay Singh's aides, AAP leader calls it Modi's 'gundagardi'

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting search operations at the premises of his close associates, Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra.
The ED has not made any official statement so far, but sources said the search operation was being held in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.
Soon after the raid, Sanjay Singh attacked the ED and called it's action illegal.
"Modi's 'gundagardi' is at its peak. I am fighting against Modi's dictatorship. I exposed the fake investigation by the ED in front of the whole country. The ED admitted its mistake. When they couldn't find anything, today ED raided the homes of my colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra.
"Sarvesh's father is suffering from cancer. This is the height of injustice. No matter how much crime is committed, the fight will continue," Singh tweeted in Hindi.
The ED has filed one charge sheet and three supplementary charge sheets in the excise policy scam case.
Further details are awaited.
--IANS
atk/dpb
