Cancer screening, treatment affected due to Covid, picking up again: Govt

'Our aim is to focus on screening... We are working on early diagnosis and raising awareness'

Topics
cancer prevention | cancer treatment | cancer

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Parliament

Cancer screenings and treatment were affected due to Covid but the screening services have gone up post-pandemic, Union Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar informed Lok Sabha on Friday.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, she said the government is focusing on increasing screenings and early detection of cancer.

"Due to Covid, cancer screenings and treatment were affected. After Covid, screenings have increased," Pawar said.

She said cancer screening services are being provided through 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) across the country.

Through these HWCs, 16 crore cases of oral cancer, eight crore cases of breast cancer and around 5.53 crore cases of cervical cancer have been detected, the minister said.

"Whether it is rural or urban areas, these services need to be increased. In that view, we are going to increase our 1.5 lakh HWCs throughout the country and through that, we are providing very good screening services," she said.

"Our aim is to focus on screening... We are working on early diagnosis and raising awareness," Pawar added.

Under Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), 1.5 lakh Sub Health Centres and Primary Health Centres have been transformed into Health and Wellness Centres across the country for the provision of Comprehensive Primary Health Care, including preventive healthcare and health promotion at the community level.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 15:05 IST

