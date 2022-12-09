Cancer screening, treatment affected due to Covid, picking up again: Govt

screenings and treatment were affected due to Covid but the screening services have gone up post-pandemic, Union Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar informed on Friday.

Replying to a supplementary question in the during Question Hour, she said the government is focusing on increasing screenings and early detection of .

"Due to Covid, screenings and treatment were affected. After Covid, screenings have increased," Pawar said.

She said cancer screening services are being provided through 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) across the country.

Through these HWCs, 16 crore cases of oral cancer, eight crore cases of breast cancer and around 5.53 crore cases of cervical cancer have been detected, the minister said.

"Whether it is rural or urban areas, these services need to be increased. In that view, we are going to increase our 1.5 lakh HWCs throughout the country and through that, we are providing very good screening services," she said.

"Our aim is to focus on screening... We are working on early diagnosis and raising awareness," Pawar added.

Under Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), 1.5 lakh Sub Health Centres and Primary Health Centres have been transformed into Health and Wellness Centres across the country for the provision of Comprehensive Primary Health Care, including preventive healthcare and health promotion at the community level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)