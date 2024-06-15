Business Standard
Former CMs Kumaraswamy and Bommai quit as MLAs after winning LS polls

With both these Assembly seats now falling vacant, the Election Commission will have to announce by-polls to these segments

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy addresses the media after he won the Lok Sabha election from Mandya constituency, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, who have been elected as MPs in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, on Saturday resigned as members of the state Legislative Assembly.
Kumaraswamy and Bommai submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker U T Khader at his office here, an official statement said. While Kumaraswamy represented Channapatna Assembly segment Bommai was an MLA from Shiggaon seat.
Kumaraswamy, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandya constituency, is now Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi- led cabinet, while Bommai represents Haveri Lok Sabha seat.
With both these Assembly seats now falling vacant, the Election Commission will have to announce by-polls to these segments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kumaraswamy Lok Sabha elections H D Kumaraswamy BJP south india

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

