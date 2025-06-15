From conflict to caution: Tribals fear new threat as Naxalism fades

Union Home Minister Amit Shah renewed his vow to eradicate Naxalism from India by March 31, 2026, declaring on Sunday in Lucknow that the Left-wing extremism (LWE) would soon be a thing of the past. It was not the first time he made such a resolution in the past year, but the setting — an event distributing appointment letters to newly recruited constables — lent it symbolic heft.

The Union government’s strategy relies on a combination of improved road and telecom connectivity, financial inclusion, skilling of tribal youth, and intensified security operations in districts affected by LWE. Ministry of Home