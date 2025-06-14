Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CRPF officer killed during anti-Naxal operation in Odisha's Sundergarh

CRPF officer killed during anti-Naxal operation in Odisha's Sundergarh

ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh (34) of 134th CRPF battalion was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to his injuries

Security Forces, naxalism

The blast took place around 6 am near the K Balang village of Rourkela when a joint team of the CRPF and SOG of Odisha Police was carrying out a combing operation in the area

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A CRPF official was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Saturday, officials said.

ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh (34) of 134th CRPF battalion sustained injuries on his left leg in the blast, they said.

He was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.

The Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) hailed from Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The blast took place around 6 am near the K Balang village of Rourkela when a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and special operations group (SOG) of Odisha Police was carrying out a combing operation in the area.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prataprao Jadhav, Prataprao

Yoga now a global mass movement thanks to PM Modi's efforts: Ayush minister

Tibor Kapu of Hungary, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland

India's Shubhanshu Shukla set for June 19 launch aboard Axiom-4 mission

Indian Navy, Singapore ship

Singapore ship on fire towed further out to sea as firefighting continues

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

NSG joins relief efforts at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad

Disabled, disability

Draft policy proposes major changes to transport systems of specially abled

Topics : CRPF Naxal Naxal Attack Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon